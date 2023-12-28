McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.41. The stock had a trading volume of 442,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

