Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after purchasing an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $534.02. 138,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,916. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.25 and a 200-day moving average of $510.21. The firm has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

