Connective Portfolio Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Intel makes up 4.9% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,603,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,794,496. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

