Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $596.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $587.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

