Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Intel
In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Intel Trading Down 0.3 %
Intel stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,320,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,810,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a PE ratio of -126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Intel Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.
Intel Profile
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.
