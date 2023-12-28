Mill Capital Management LLC Has $38.75 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mill Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.8% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 183,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 49,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $534.12. 105,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.21. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

