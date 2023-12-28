McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,049. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $424.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day moving average is $158.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

