Ballast Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.85. 783,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

