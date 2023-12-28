Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

RTX stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.