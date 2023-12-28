Riversedge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.43. 1,498,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,082. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $105.16.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

