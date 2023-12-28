MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $596.59. The company had a trading volume of 634,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $587.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

