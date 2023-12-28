WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.03. 1,045,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,063. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $466.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

