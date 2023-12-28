McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,517,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,936,000 after acquiring an additional 105,371 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.56. 3,095,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,749,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.