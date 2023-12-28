Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 107,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,335. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

