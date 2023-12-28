Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.86. 554,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,892. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.