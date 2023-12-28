Flagship Private Wealth LLC Buys 406 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. 432,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,619. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

