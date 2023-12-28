Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,569 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $75,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.85. 925,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

