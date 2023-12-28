Verity & Verity LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $95.54. 1,414,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

