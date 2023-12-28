WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

