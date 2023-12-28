Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,521 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

