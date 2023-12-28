Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

