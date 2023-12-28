Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Decreased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 10.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $34,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $56.63. 684,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,158. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.