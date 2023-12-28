Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $666.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $598.07 and a 200 day moving average of $566.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.