Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.70. The company had a trading volume of 312,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,799. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

