Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,776 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,340. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

