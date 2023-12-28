Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 1,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day moving average of $158.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

