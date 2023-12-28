The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

