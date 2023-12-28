Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Medtronic by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 81,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 54,178 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

