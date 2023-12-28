Riversedge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.49. 90,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $274.80 and a 12-month high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

