Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 4,129 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

USMV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,904 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.