Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 3,759 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

UPS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

