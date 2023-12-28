Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 19,095 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.11% of Intuit worth $164,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 5.2% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Intuit by 47.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $57,047,399. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $628.77. The company had a trading volume of 149,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,081. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $631.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

