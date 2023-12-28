Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 8.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2754 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.