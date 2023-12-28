Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $47.85. 540,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

