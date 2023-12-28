Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.63. 1,208,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.