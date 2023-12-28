Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 48,995 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.7% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.26. 1,465,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,283,807. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.