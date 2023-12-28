Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $22.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

