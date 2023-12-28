HMS Capital Management LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 42,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,171,316. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.