Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Decreased by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 5.1% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $261.39. 338,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

