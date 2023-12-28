GDS Wealth Management Purchases 610 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,302,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,468,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.50. 2,543,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,761. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.97.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

