Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $80.92 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,710 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $80,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 719,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 227,029 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 175,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 14.2% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

