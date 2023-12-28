SOL Capital Management CO Sells 564 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.35. 1,183,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,714,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

