Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $97,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,048 shares of company stock valued at $200,886,741 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $257.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

