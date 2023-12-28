Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.75. 2,825,904 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

