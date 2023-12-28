Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lifted by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 3.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $487.19. 138,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,056. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $487.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.