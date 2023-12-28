Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137,519 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

