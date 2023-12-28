Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,172 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $42,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $356,137,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $628.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,986. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $631.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

