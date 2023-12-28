HWG Holdings LP Buys 2,613 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4,584.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after acquiring an additional 859,301 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after acquiring an additional 640,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $312.63. The company had a trading volume of 119,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,969. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.