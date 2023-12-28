HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.00. 136,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $476.35.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

