Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 13,937 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 322.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 260,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

